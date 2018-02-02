Liberia: Crisis Hitting Ruling Party Over Mulba Morlu Chairmanship

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Mulbah Morlu, an executive of George Weah's CDC

Monrovia — Over the past 48 hours, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has been engulfed by controversy over who is in charge of the party.

There are claims and counter claims about the naming of Mulbah Morlu as party's caretaker till convention.

During the late evening of Wednesday, January 31, news broke that the CDC's standard bearer, President George Weah, has asked Mr. Nathaniel McGill to step aside as he takes on his new role as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and allow Morlu, who has not been named to any position in government, to head the party.

Morlu, who is the party's current Vice Chairman for Operations, is one of its influential leaders. As the news broke, many supporters began congratulating him on his Facebook page.

Some partisans, who spoke to this newspaper, believe Morlu is the right man to take over the party at this time when the party is in national leadership.

According to sources, the President met Morlu and McGill in a private meeting in consultation with members of the Party's Governing Council to discuss the issue. Moments after their meeting, Sekou Kalasco Damaru, one of their party's insiders, posted a congratulatory message to Morlu on his preferment as the Acting Chairman.

Speaking on his preferment to head the party until convention, Morlu told FrontPageAfrica, "I see as this as an opportunity to continue to be working for the party. "

"This position is the greatest opportunity one that is bigger than any appointed job one that would help me pursue the agenda of the party in the 15 counties of Liberia. I will prioritize the agenda of all CDCians."

On Thursday, February 1st, a communication under the signature of Emmanuel Mulbah, national secretary general of the party's youth league, denied that at no time did the CDC reach a decision to make Morlu the party's Acting Chairman.

"We are reliably informed that Kalasco and his likes have chosen to be used by Amara Konneh, former Finance Minister, to break into our party for the purpose of securing the vacant senatorial seat of Montserrado County created by Ambassador George Weah's ascendency to the presidency."

Mulbah also warned the public that in any case of Chairman McGill should step down from the chairmanship. When this happens, the party's constitution requires that the vice chairman for administration, who is next in line, to climb to the Chairman position.

On the 31st of January, another statement signed by the Secretary General of the Party, Mr. Janga A. Kowo, denied that CDC National Chairman has been replaced.

"The CDC wishes to clarify that Mr Nathaniel F. McGill remains National Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and by extension, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"The CDC National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change has not convened to make a decision on the future of party officials assuming positions in the CDC-led Government."

The statement further stated that CDC, as the ruling party, will convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee, at the appropriate time to make an informed determination on the future and status of party officials assuming positions in the government.

"Unauthorized officials of the party are cautioned to refrain from making statements that could bring the CDC and the CDC-led government to public disrepute. Please contact the office of the National Secretary General for any clarification on this matter."