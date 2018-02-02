1 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Is Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood - a Protocol Officer or Lawmaker?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood's (CDC District 8-Montserrdo County) performance as a lawmaker at one point and a protocol officer to President George Weah at another point is becoming an issue of concern.

Some are confused over the lawmaker's latest action.

Of recent, Rep. Youngblood, who was elected for a second term of office as District #9 Montserrado County Representative in the 54th Legislature, has been seen playing a more active role as a protocol officer to the President than as a lawmaker.

She played a major role in the transition team that organized President Weah's inauguration program.

Most people, including some international guests, branded the organization of the inauguration program a big flop as it was poorly managed, especially the handling of the protocol aspect.

Unarguably as Chair of the House's Committee on Executive, she has the responsibility to coordinate relationship between the Executive branch of Government (President's Office) and the Legislature.

She does so in collaboration with the Chair on the Executive Committee of the Senate, who is Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

Rep. Youngblood has direct supervision over the planning and organization of the day-to-day event concerning the Executive but not the handling of protocol for the Chief Executive.

As per tradition, whenever the President is coming for a major function at the Capitol Building, upon arrival of the Chief Executive, the Sergeant at Arms along with the two chairpersons on Executive receives him/her at the entrance of the Joint Chambers and escorts him/her to the podium.

The Executive Committees' Chairs in the House and Senate than retire to their respective seats, leaving the President to be protected by his or her bodyguards, the Sargent at-Arms and the Chief of Protocol.

But to the surprise of many on Monday, January 29, when President George Weah arrived at the Capitol Building to deliver his first State of the Nation address, after Rep. Youngblood had received him, she took his prepared speech from him and took it to the podium.

This is not a part of her function; it is a job only performed by the Chief of Protocol and not a lawmaker.

According to our reporter, who was on the ground to cover the President's maiden address to the nation, there was a sense of disagreement between Rep. Youngblood and the Chief of Protocol as to which of the speeches was the right one.

As if that was not enough of an embarrassment, she stood in the position of the Chief of Protocol until it became a noticeable embracing by House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambas, who asked her to return to her seat.

Liberia

Weah Negotiates Reduction in Price of Rice, Liberia's Staple

President George Manneh Weah has acknowledged the favorable response of rice importers to his request for reduction in… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.