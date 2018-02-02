Liberia: Is Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood - a Protocol Officer or Lawmaker?

Monrovia — Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood's (CDC District 8-Montserrdo County) performance as a lawmaker at one point and a protocol officer to President George Weah at another point is becoming an issue of concern.

Some are confused over the lawmaker's latest action.

Of recent, Rep. Youngblood, who was elected for a second term of office as District #9 Montserrado County Representative in the 54th Legislature, has been seen playing a more active role as a protocol officer to the President than as a lawmaker.

She played a major role in the transition team that organized President Weah's inauguration program.

Most people, including some international guests, branded the organization of the inauguration program a big flop as it was poorly managed, especially the handling of the protocol aspect.

Unarguably as Chair of the House's Committee on Executive, she has the responsibility to coordinate relationship between the Executive branch of Government (President's Office) and the Legislature.

She does so in collaboration with the Chair on the Executive Committee of the Senate, who is Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff.

Rep. Youngblood has direct supervision over the planning and organization of the day-to-day event concerning the Executive but not the handling of protocol for the Chief Executive.

As per tradition, whenever the President is coming for a major function at the Capitol Building, upon arrival of the Chief Executive, the Sergeant at Arms along with the two chairpersons on Executive receives him/her at the entrance of the Joint Chambers and escorts him/her to the podium.

The Executive Committees' Chairs in the House and Senate than retire to their respective seats, leaving the President to be protected by his or her bodyguards, the Sargent at-Arms and the Chief of Protocol.

But to the surprise of many on Monday, January 29, when President George Weah arrived at the Capitol Building to deliver his first State of the Nation address, after Rep. Youngblood had received him, she took his prepared speech from him and took it to the podium.

This is not a part of her function; it is a job only performed by the Chief of Protocol and not a lawmaker.

According to our reporter, who was on the ground to cover the President's maiden address to the nation, there was a sense of disagreement between Rep. Youngblood and the Chief of Protocol as to which of the speeches was the right one.

As if that was not enough of an embarrassment, she stood in the position of the Chief of Protocol until it became a noticeable embracing by House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambas, who asked her to return to her seat.