Liberian Police Investigates Lawmaker for Attempted Murder

Monrovia — Mr. Aaron Togba, who worked as Chief of Office Staff to Representative Alex Grant (CDC-District #3 Grand Gedeh County), has told FrontPageAfrica that his boss is after his life.

Rep. Togba also stated that Rep. Grant has gone further with his purported plans to plant people after him in order to accomplish his (Grant's) mission.

Lawmaker Grant has since denied the allegation.

In a telephone interview, Rep. Grant told this newspaper that his former Chief of the Office Staff is speaking out of frustration after being dismissed from his office.

"This is all I can say to you. I will not go far. That man is a criminal. I have no plan to go after his life."

According to Togba, while serving as Chief of Office Staff, his boss accused him of having sexual relations with his (Grant's) wife.

According to him, this was an attempt by the lawmaker to get rid of him.

According to Togba, surprisingly, his boss instructed one of his colleagues to post on social media that he (Togba) has been dismissed.

"I threatened that if they didn't take down the post from facebook, I would have revealed several sensitive pieces of information on Rep. Grant, as I in my possession his laptop, which had several sensitive pieces of information that would be disastrous if they were to come out into the public."

"I later got a hint that he had planted people at my house to harm me, and I was warned not to go home.

"A few days later, I was informed that my home was burglarized on the instruction of Rep. Grant; my laptop was taken away along with several valuables."

Togba further narrated that he was hinted that Grant was using his girlfriend whom he described as one Vickie, to get to him (Togba).

Togba also narrated that after being away for few days, he was advised by his parents to leave town before he got hurt.

"On Sunday, after I received the money for my transport, I decided to go home to collect some basic things I needed before leaving for the county."

"When I got closer around my home by 5:00 am., I noticed that there were some strange men standing outside."

"I turned around to run, they chased me and one of them hit me with a plank on my hand and broke my hand," he narrated.

According to him, when he was taken to the SDA Cooper Hospital on 12th Street, Rep. Grant had three uniformed Police officers go there to arrest him.

He was bailed out by a prominent citizen from Grand Gedeh County.

When contacted, Mr. Sam Collins, Police spokesman confirmed that the police had received a complaint from one Aaron and Rep. Grant had been invited by the police Department on Crime against Person and he is expected to appear Friday, February 2, 2018.