Liberia: Forestry Development Authority Managing Director Promises New Reforms

Monrovia — The incoming Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), C. Mike Doryen has advanced several key points as pillars upon which the success of the entity would be based.

He stressed the importance of the FDA in the revenue generation program of Liberia and vowed to keep the torch of the entity uncompromisingly burning given its relevance in national economy.

He also challenged the employees to remain evermore focused in the spirit of love for country to make FDA an important part of the nation building process.

He acknowledged the enormous sacrifices they have made over the years and pledged to ensure that their welfare in terms good salaries scheme and other benefits are prioritized as a way of generating their spirit towards work.

Mr. Doryen made these and others remarks on Thursday, February 1, 2018 when he was officially taking over as the new managing director appointed by President George Weah.

He said as a nationalist and conservationist he believes in people's welfare and their joy and happiness as well as the sustainable management of our forest resource.

He also promised to implement the government's pro-poor policy which is intended to see the less privileged taking a step away from poverty line.

"How much money does one need to live?" he questioned noting that he would take the lead by reducing his salary by 15% and hoped other presidential appointees would follow suit.

He also promised a succinct community relationship with the neighborhood while urging the employees to develop a sense of national belonging because according to him Liberia is all we have irrespective of political affiliations.

"No one will one will be penalized for his/her political affiliation," he emphasized.

He promised to seek the possibility of reclaiming FDA full autonomy status which was deleted during the 2006 National Forestry Reform process reemphasizing that there were lot of works and challenges confronting the entity which requires an enabling financial capacity without which the desired growth and development would not be realized.

He called on the employees embrace the new administration with the hope that a new day has dawned, a new vigor should be developed and a renewed sense of duty has commenced.

He then noted the efforts of his immediate predecessor and hoped to build upon the foundation they have built while pledging and open arm to all partners.

Earlier the Human Resource Manager,

Debbie D.D. Moulton welcomed the incoming managing director for and on behalf of the workforce and pledged their support and cooperation to ensure a successful drive of the new administration.

Madam Moulton said the employees were eager to see tangibles and a truly new page in the life of the entity which has and continues to give so much to national economy.

"Today marks yet another historic event in the life of the Forestry Development Authority and its family.

It is historic because another new day has dawned and a new driver to steer the wheel of the entity is about to take the front seat.

It is a new day because it promises to take the entity to another level as far as sustainable forest management is concerned.

"It can be safely pronounced that this day has been made possible and feasible by God almighty. We thank God for being the architect of peace in our land generally.

"We thank God that FDA has a greater share of the peace in terms of this peaceful transition from one administration the other."

" It can be recalled that upon assuming the mantle of state power recently President George Weah immediately mandated all human Resource managers in government ministries and agencies to take charge while new appointments in government were being effected."

"FDA being no exception to this executive directive we, in our capacity as human resource manager likewise assumed the caretaker responsibility, a task we have performed until this hour where a new corporate driver is about to mount the front seat and take charge.

"We are honored to extend out thanks and appreciation to President Weah for affording us the opportunity to serve in such capacity."