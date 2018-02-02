Liberia: LACC Trashes Justice Minister-Designate Call for Dissolution of Anti-Corruption Commission

Monrovia — Cllr. James Verdier, Executive Chairperson of the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission (LACC), says he's surprise that a learned lawyer like Cllr. Charles Gibson would make a faulty analysis about the anti-graft entity.

Cllr. Verdier's reaction comes a day after Justice Minister designate Cllr. Gibson told the Liberian Senate's Committee on Judiciary that he would not hesitate to shut down the LACC, Governance Commission and the Law Reform Commission for their lack of performance over the years.

At a press conference Thursday February 1, Cllr. Verdier said the LACC feels compelled and charged with a responsibility to dispel and correct misinformation and misguided impression about its work, mandate, function and achievements over the last few years of its existence.

"Particularly, when such faulty analysis and misinformation emanate from a person who the laws of this Republic rely on, in part, to ensure the mandates and functions of the LACC are carried out and achieved without hindrance and interference," he said.

Cllr. Charles Gibson facing a marathon grilling from the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions chair by Senator Varney Sherman said the LACC in particular, despite an annual budgetary allocation of US$20 million, has not been able to prosecute a single case.

"Instead of spending that huge amount every time without results, the government can contract services of five leading local law firms and pay them US$50,000 annually to help speedy prosecution of those found culpable of corrupt deeds," Cllr. Gibson proposed.

Cllr. Gibson told the hearing that his suggestion came after the transition team of President Weah visited the LACC and held discussions with its members who even agreed that the team of five should be reduced to three.

But Cllr. Verdier told journalists that the commission absolutely agrees that from time to time, a good government should take some time to review and examine its institutions to determine their levels of efficiency and responsiveness to their mandates.

He said this would help them realize the purpose of existence with the desire to make the institution more relevant and effective.

"But such actions should not be the products of faulty analysis, misinformation, or implausible, incredible and improbable data as in the case of the comments made by the Justice Minister designate during his confirmation hearing."

"Such comments cast aspersion on the work, sacrifices and commitment to duty and this country by professional men and women who have devoted their lives in service to Liberia," Verdier said.

Said Verdier: "For Nine years the LACC has consumed US28 million with nothing to show but just throwing blames on the Ministry of Justice".

(New Democrat, Feb. 1, 2018), "Not a single person has been prosecuted by the LACC, and these institutions will no longer be Government's priority because they are not performing and that money spent on these institutions are wasted resources".

"Since 1822, how many public officials have been investigated, indicted and prosecuted for corruption?

How many people were aware of the danger of corruption? Where people allowed to report or speak about corruption? Did public official declare their asset and how many did?"

He noted that from 1980 to 2008, there is no report of any public official sent to court for corruption and prosecuted.

Cllr. Verdier said since 2008 to present it has received and investigated about more than 111 cases. 38 of those cases have been investigated and completed, out of which were done by Verdier's predecessor.

Twelve of these cases were closed due to the lack of criminal elements and the 26 were sent to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution, he said.

LACC Executive Chairperson disclosed that about LD$1.6 were restituted to GOL by two banks while three others are expected to make restitution following investigated.

He said Aminata and Son Inc. restituted US$16,000.00 from the Japanese Oil Grant case and the three persons in connection with the Close Circuit TV case restituted US$11,500.00, while the other person is on the run.

Cllr. Verdier: "Today student's Integrity clubs are established in some schools in Montserrado, Margibi and Bomi Counties to alter the minds of students and imbue the cultural of integrity and accountability in future leaders, and raise awareness amongst peers, fostering the campaign against corruption in schools and their communities, several billboards were installed around the nation raising awareness about the danger of corruption."

"We created asset declaration reign that led to several public officials declaring their assets. To date, four hundred, thirty seven (437) officials of the Executive branch have declared their assets unprecedented in our history."

He said the LACC has established modern Cyber-crime lab to investigate all corruption cases involving technology and will not need to send to foreign country for support.