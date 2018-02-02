South Africa: SA to Showcase Produce At Trade Fair in Germany

South Africa's local produce will be on show at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair, which will get underway in Germany next week.

Having received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), 25 local companies will showcase their products and services at the fair in Berlin.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the fair -- from 7 - 9 February -- will expose South African companies to available trade and investment opportunities in Germany. It will also be an excellent platform to promote existing and potential exporters to new customers from the different sectors from around the world.

"South Africa's participation in the trade fair will have a positive impact in terms of increasing export sales from the South African fresh produce, particularly the fresh fruit sector. This is in alignment with the country's industrialisation programme and the Integrated National Export Strategy," said the Minister on Friday.

The companies received financial support through the dti's Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA). The objective of the scheme is to develop export markets for South African products and services and to recruit new foreign direct investment into the country.

The trade fair covers every sector of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain from production, distribution and marketing, through to the point of sale, including global players as well as small and medium-sized suppliers from all around the world.

Total exports attained by South African exhibitors, who participated in the fair last year, amounted to over R1.5 billion.

Germany is South Africa's major trading and investment partner within the European Union (EU).

In 2016, the country ranked as South Africa's second largest global export partner out of 224 countries and SA's largest export market in the EU.