South Africa: Parly Wants Tangible Results in SAPS Turnaround Strategy

The Portfolio Committee on Police says the outcomes of the South African Police Service's turnaround strategy must be measurable.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole briefed the committee on the new management structure, SAPS' turnaround strategy and feedback on the safer festive season on Thursday.

"Efforts aimed at improving our policing and combating crime are always welcomed. However, the committee and indeed the public must be able to assess the implementation of such a plan," said committee chairperson, Francois Beukman.

Beukman said the turnaround strategy, as it stands, is not linked to the Annual Performance Plan (APP). As such, the committee has asked SAPS to incorporate this plan into the APP.

SAPS was also told to ensure its strategy is aligned with the budget.

The initiatives contained in the SAPS turnaround strategy are intended to assert the authority of the State, ensure thorough and responsive investigation of every crime, as well as effective crime intelligence to support proactive and reactive policing. The strategy also makes provision for a collaborative and consultative approach to policing.

The committee stressed that the strategy must address basic policing issues, such as ensuring that frontline police officers have tools of the trade and are trained to take proper statements.

Festive season strategy

The committee was also briefed on the outcomes of the festive season strategy, which recorded challenges and success in some crime categories. A full report is still being consolidated and will be tabled in the coming weeks.

Preliminary data indicates that SAPS recorded a 12% increase in crimes detected as a result of police action.

SAPS also reported a decrease in crimes reported by community members such as contact crimes, property-related crimes and aggravated robberies, but saw a 0.8% increase in sexual offences.

The committee commended SAPS where it has improved and said some of the successes are as a result of the heightened numbers of police that were deployed during the festive season. Where there have been increases, the committee said more has to be done to address those.