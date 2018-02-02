2 February 2018

Tanzania: Ndugai Sends Condolence Message Over Kingunge's Death

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Late politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru.
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has sent his condolence message to the family of the fallen veteran politician, Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru, who died this morning.

According to a statement, the deceased died at around 4.30 am at the Muhimbili National Hospital where he was receiving treatment after being bitten by dogs in his residence.

"I have received the news with shock, as the nation has lost a great man who has been in the political arena for decades and held different government positions. He worked passionately and tirelessly for this nation," he said.

The speaker said that he was among the politicians who worked closely with the deceased, especially during the national assembly meetings as well as the constitution parliamentary meetings.

According to him, the deceased was among the members who were in the ninth committee where Mr Ndugai was serving as the chairman and Mr Mwiru's contribution was important in making some decisions.

In his statement, the Speaker asked family members and all Tanzanians to be calm during this testing time.

