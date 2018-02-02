Blantyre — Managing Director of Power Solution Africa, a subsidiary of Aggreko, James Shepherd said the decision by Malawi government to procure diesel powered generators will ensure that both urban and rural areas have access to electricity consistently.

Due to persistent black outs which Malawi experienced for the past few months, government made a bold decision to buy 78 diesel powered generators from Aggreko to add electricity power to the national grid.

The 55 stand-by megawatts diesel powered generators are expected to operate six hours daily thereby reducing the hours of blackouts from 24 hours to nine hours.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Tuesday in Blantyre, Shepherd said the decision by Malawi government comes at the right time when more countries around the globe strive to woo investors to grow their economy.

He said Malawians should be assured that the generators are very effective and Malawians will never regret the government's decision.

"We have been in business since 1962; listed on the London Stock Exchange with our headquarters in Scotland; our core function is to design and manufacture equipment specifically for the stand-by diesel generators requirements and work with leading innovators to ensure our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility by using gas, diesel and renewable fuel resources," said the MD.

He added: "our business helps to transform the livelihoods of individuals, organizations and general communities globally and that's what has made us the world's leading provider of modular, mobile power and heating equipment, operating from more than 200 locations worldwide. So Malawi made the wisest decision."

He explained that his company recognizes the fact that hydro-power has been a challenge in many countries due to erratic rains, and it is for this reason that Aggreko manufactures energy equipment to ensure that people have electricity and spur country's economy in the process.

He however hoped that the business relationship between Malawi and Aggreko would continue to flourish.

Speaking during the commissioning of the generators in Blantyre, President Mutharika assured Malawians that with the generators installed, the story of blackouts would be water under the bridge come May 2018 because apart from the current diesel powered generators the Energy Generation Company (Egenco) would also install other generators to boost energy generation and supply.

Among the 78 generators, 35 have been installed in Blantyre, 20 will be installed in Lilongwe and 23 in Kasungu among other areas. Meanwhile, Egenco plans to install other additional generators to generate 120 megawatts of power.