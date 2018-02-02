Lilongwe — The Government of the People'sRepublic ofChina on Thursday donated medical equipment and other supplies worth K129 million to Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi said the donation will see doctors, nurses and all health workers motivated so that service delivery is improved. He said this will assist in saving more lives at the two hospitals.

Muluzi said over the ten years since Malawi and China commenced their bilateral relations, China has supported Malawi in several ways, in particular for the Ministry of Health and population which has benefited through the training of doctors, nurses and health managers.

"China sends medical teams comprising different clinical specialists who work at Kamuzu and Mzuzu central hospitals, providing specialist clinical services to our people," he said.

Muluzi said despite efforts being made. Malawi still faces challenges in its health system including a double burden from infectious and non- infectious diseases, coupled with limited resources for health.

"Our human resource base is lean, so too the need to improve the infrastructure and medical equipment for the delivery of health services, I am aware that China has developed a lot of innovative ways and resilience in developing their country and people's health.

"It is therefore critical for the development of our people that China assists Malawi in the health sector," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang said the Chinese Government donates to Kamuzu Central and Mzuzu Central Hospitals annually, saying the other donation was for the China-Malawi Maternal and Child Health Project which specifically came from the people of Shaanxi Province in China.

"Apart from sending medical teams, the donation of medical equipment and medicine is another type of aid that comes from China. Every year, we donate medical equipment and medicine to both Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Central Hospital to ease the shortage of supplies," said Shi Ting Wang.

He said to date Chinese Government has sent 84 doctors in five batches to Malawi. They have treated 51 thousand patients in out-patient department, 76 thousand patients in in-patient department and have carried out more than 20 thousand operations at Kamuzu Central and Mzuzu Central Hospital.