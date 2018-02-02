Dedza — Dedza District Health Office (DHO) has urged people in the district to go for HIV testing and treatment and avoid contracting the virus in order to live a health life.

Speaking in an interview with Mana, Dedza District Senior Nutrition Officer, Felix Katsukunya said they have intensified HIV testing in the hotspot areas such as rest houses and drinking points.

"We are making sure that by the end of this year, all the most at-risk key groups get tested and know their status. These key groups include sex workers, prisoners and people who practice same sex marriage.

Commenting on the issue, T/A Kachindamoto emphasized on the importance of going for HIV testing, so that people should know their sero status.

Kachindamoto, urged his subjects to refrain from immoral behavior to curb further spread of HIV in the district.

The Traditional leader said in the past her subjects were practicing some harmful cultural practices but she managed to discourage such malpractices like kusasafumbi and kulowakufa.

She therefore, called on her subjects to stop child marriages as part of promoting girls' education in her area.

Currently, Dedza district HIV prevalence rate stands at 4.3 percent and those on ARV treatment are 16,500.