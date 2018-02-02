2 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Dedza DHO Promotes Prevention, Treatment and HIV Testing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiwamyenji Boma

Dedza — Dedza District Health Office (DHO) has urged people in the district to go for HIV testing and treatment and avoid contracting the virus in order to live a health life.

Speaking in an interview with Mana, Dedza District Senior Nutrition Officer, Felix Katsukunya said they have intensified HIV testing in the hotspot areas such as rest houses and drinking points.

"We are making sure that by the end of this year, all the most at-risk key groups get tested and know their status. These key groups include sex workers, prisoners and people who practice same sex marriage.

Commenting on the issue, T/A Kachindamoto emphasized on the importance of going for HIV testing, so that people should know their sero status.

Kachindamoto, urged his subjects to refrain from immoral behavior to curb further spread of HIV in the district.

The Traditional leader said in the past her subjects were practicing some harmful cultural practices but she managed to discourage such malpractices like kusasafumbi and kulowakufa.

She therefore, called on her subjects to stop child marriages as part of promoting girls' education in her area.

Currently, Dedza district HIV prevalence rate stands at 4.3 percent and those on ARV treatment are 16,500.

Malawi

Malawi to Host Conference for Ombudsman Institutions

Malawi will host the first ever training conference for Ombudsman institutions in Africa from the 5th to 9th February,… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.