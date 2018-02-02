2 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Civil Sporting in Clearout, Release 6 Players

Anthony Banda is one of six Civil Sporting Club players to leave the club after the civil servants opted to inject new blood but he has said his contract is still running.

Other players Dan Msimuko, Thiago Botha, Alick Jana will also leave the Civil Sporting.

Those chopped also include Calvin Malikebu and Mapopa Kaunda.

"The six players will leave us and we are holding trials for so many players to find their replacement," said Civil general secretary Ronald Chiwaula.

He said the club wants players that are "more competitive".

Chiwaula said the club believes that the trials will produce good players to strengthen their squad.

