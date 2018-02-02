Liberia: Eye Center to Train Six Students

Robert Dolo, executive director of the New Sight Eye Center in Paynesville, performing an eye exam.

Liberian-owned New Sight Eye Center (NSEC) in Paynesville has enrolled six students in its latest training program that focuses on specialized eye treatment.

The program, the first of its kind in the country, aims to provide quality ophthalmic (eye) education to rural and urban communities geared towards reducing some of the diseases that cause blindness and the visual impairment that leads to irreversible blindness.

Various health practitioners and administrators of hospitals in and around Montserrado County, including members of the Liberia Board for Nursing and Midwifery Council (LBNMC), were in attendance.

Deddeh Jones, chairperson of the NSEC, who delivered the keynote address, cautioned the students to exhibit good behavior in their professional lives.

She cautioned the students to be disciplined in order to serve as good ambassadors of the ophthalmic training program, and implored them to work hard to obtain their degrees.

The NSEC Board chairperson also called on the students to make maximum use of the resources and facilities at their disposal.

NSEC executive director Robert Dolo told the gathering that the entity is a 100 percent Liberian owned eye center that was launched in 2012 to provide affordable and comprehensive eye care services.

He said the entity has grown steadily over the past five years, with 25 professional and six supporting staff, through the help of a Rotary International global grant.

The NSEC operates as a non-profit organization that treats eye-related diseases in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the students assured the administration of their willingness to ensure the success of the program.