2 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Handball Association Appeals to Chief Patron of Sports

By Simeon S. Wiakanty

The Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) is appealing to President George Weah to assist the association with transportation cost to participate in the Zone 3 Handball Tournament expected to be held in Niger.

According to the LNHA, to travel by road to Niger will require going through Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Nigeria before arriving in Niamey, Niger.

Th association said the International Handball Federation (IHF) will cover the trip by road.

However, the LNHA wants Chief Patron of Sports George Weah to assist it so that the Lone Star handball team can travel to Niger by air.

The association said it is "using this medium to appeal to President George Manneh Weah to augment the transportation to enable the team travel by air" in a release.

The LNHA is expected to participate in a week-long men's handball competition in Niamey, Niger from March 25-30.

It said the team will comprise of 14 players, two coaches and the head of the delegation.

Meanwhile, the selection of players for the trip will begin tomorrow, Saturday, February 3, the association said.

