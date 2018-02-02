2 February 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mike Doryen Promises to Revamp FDA Sports Teams

By Anthony Kokoi

The incoming Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), C. Mike Doryen, seems to be looking beyond administrative programs to meet his objectives as head of the entity.

The Managing Director-designate has included the development of the entity's sports teams as one of his pillars upon which the success of the entity would be based.

He assured the agency of revamping its football team during his tenure as head of the agency.

Doryen made the promise yesterday during his official take over as head of the agency.

Although he did not disclose how he is going to revamp the team, Doryen said rebuilding the football team of the agency will make them more visible in the intra-governmental league.

The Intra-Governmental League, formerly Inter-Ministerial League, is a tournament that brings together all line ministries, agencies, public corporations, and other branches of government together through various sporting disciplines.

Managing Director-designate Doryen is one of the 83 cabinet ministers recently appointed by President George Weah to steer the affairs of the entity.

