Liberia: Rep. Wiah Wants Prez. Weah to Appoint 30 Percent Women

In the wake of President George Weah's appointment of officials, the Chairperson on Gender and Child Development Committee at the House of Representatives, has called on the President to appoint women to at least 30 percent of government positions.

Representative Julie F. Wiah urged the President not to 'blacklist' women in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government by circumventing their appointment to 30 percent of government posts, which the lawmaker believes is universally accepted.

Rep. Wiah told journalists in her Capitol building office on Thursday, January 25 that the appointment of more women to government positions would be rewarding and expedient for Liberia, because women will be at the helm of decision-making.

She said the appointment of women as ministers, deputy ministers as well as superintendents, ambassadors and other positions will give them the opportunity to participate in the country's governance system.

"It is my advice that President Weah appoints women to 30 percent of positions in the CDC-led government," Rep. Wiah declared, adding, "women have the right to participate in our political governance."

The first batch of appointments made by President Weah included only males.

Rep. Wiah also called on Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor to join her colleagues and appeal to President Weah to ensure that women account for 30 percent of posts in government.

Aside from her position as the chairperson of the Gender and Child Development Committee, Rep. Wiah is the member of the Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, and the Pan African Parliament.

"I want to thank Speaker Chambers for the confidence he reposed in me," Rep. Wiah added.

She said during the 54th Legislature, the House's Gender Committee will collaborate with gender-based institutions to make recommendations that would ensure the punishment of convicted rapists, "and those who will commit crimes against women and young girls."