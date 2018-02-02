Mauritius: Deputy Prime Minister Cautions Those Infringing Fundamental Rights of the Citizens

press release

Government will not tolerate those causing prejudice and infringing the fundamental rights of the citizens and severe sanctions will be taken against such offenders. The rights of citizens should be well preserved and respected and it is the responsibility of the elders to instil better moral values in the future generations which in turn will collaborate for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, made this statement yesterday at Le Morne Village during the official ceremony marking the 183rd Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery in Mauritius, commemorated on 1 February each year.

He lauded the contribution of the slaves in the socio-economic development of the country adding that we must recognise their struggle to make of Mauritius where it stands today. He further expressed the determination of Government to eradicate absolute poverty and fight against social exclusion which he added is mostly associated to the descendants of slaves and recalled the various projects in the pipeline to achieve this endeavor.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister spoke of the setting up of the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, at the Ex-Labourdonnais Military Hospital in Port Louis, as recommended by the Truth and Justice Commission. The Museum, he said would give more visibility to slavery and the slave trade in the Indian Ocean, promote slave history, and emphasise the contribution of the African Diaspora in the world development.

For his part, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, lauded the contribution of the slaves in the socio-economic development of the country while adding that they have marked history with their imprints being engraved in every sphere of the economy. He further dwelt on the inscription of Le Morne Cultural Landscape on the list of UNESCO's World Heritage sites which represents a symbol of slaves' fight for freedom, their suffering, and their sacrifice through the 18th and early years of the 19th centuries.

Moreover, he called for each and every one to demonstrate a sense of responsibility by preserving the authenticity and the exclusivity of the cache of Le Morne Mountain and appealed to hotel operators to promote Le Morne as cultural destination for tourists.

To mark the 183rd Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery, a series of activities were organised. They comprised of: an official programme at Le Morne Village; a wreath laying at the International Slave Route Monument; an exhibition and a cultural programme.