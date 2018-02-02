Cameroon: Agricultural Development - Strategy, Programmes Under Review

After independent analyses by IFAD, FAO and WFP, the stakeholders are discussing conclusions and recommendations with government and technical/financial partners.

Over the years, Cameroon has been faced with the challenge of reducing rural poverty. The problem has even been compounded nowadays with the increasing adverse effects of climate change. Violent conflicts too in some part of the country have disrupted agricultural practices or put pressure on resources.

However, the government and her partners have been working hard to address these challenges. It is in this light that international organisations: International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP), independently carried out several studies to assess the results and performance of programmes and strategies financed by them in Cameroon. They also sought to generate findings and recommendations for future partnership with Cameroon.

A final national workshop to present results of the evaluation of the various programmes opened in Yaounde, Thursday February 1, 2018. The two-day workshop is focused on discussing conclusions and recommendations of "Country Strategy and Programme Evaluations (CSPEs)" for Cameroon, with government and technical/financial partners. The workshop was officially opened by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Henri Eyebe Ayissi. According to Oscar A. Garcia, Director of the Independent Office of Evaluation of IFAD, Cameroon's social indicators linked to rural poverty have stagnated and even deteriorated. He said close to 57 per cent of rural people live in poverty while 10 per cent of them are food insecure.

To Allegra Maria Del Pilar Baiocchi, UN Resident Coordinator for Cameroon, more has to be collectively done and better. "We have to help government sustain its vision in the country," she said. It is recommended in the CSPEs that the inclusion of very poor and vulnerable rural people in the country programme should be ensured in order to combat inequality.

The CSPEs also insist on the continuance of the country programme's two flagship approaches of supporting producers' organisations and promoting youth entrepreneurship, while continuing to promote access by poor rural people to appropriate financial services.

