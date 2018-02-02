Cameroon: Mount Cameroon Race of Hope - Preparations Underway

The first preparatory meeting took place in Yaounde on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The 2018 Mount Cameroon Race of Hope will take place in Buea on February 18, 2018. Ahead of this important event, preparations have begun in the country. Organisers of the race are living no stone unturned to ensure a hitch free event.

The first preparatory meeting took place in Yaounde on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. The meeting which was presided over by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education brought together officials of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECA Athletics).

Speaking at occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt, called on all stakeholders to work towards a memorable event on February 18, 2018.

The first technical meeting focused on the putting place of the various sub committees. This year's Race of Hope will be full of innovations. The President of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Emmanuel Motombi Mbome said the first innovation is that the race will take place with respect to international norms.

He said there will be an electric chronometer at the Molyko Stadium for the first time. Secondly there will be special prizes for the first male and female athletes to get to hut one, two and three and the summit.

"These are past glories that we saw as young men when the race was organised at its inception. We equally want to acknowledge the presence of some former winners of the race with some consolatory prizes," he said.

Also one week before the race there will be a Trade Fair which will be vibrant and which will culminate activities that will lead to the ascension of Mount Cameroon Race of Hope 2018.