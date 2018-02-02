South Africa: Your Chance to Nominate a Public Servant As Your 'Integrity Idol'

Do you know a public servant with irreproachable integrity and character? You can now nominate them to be South Africa's first Integrity Idol.

A campaign to find the country's most honest and reliable public servants was launched in January at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg by the Accountability Lab, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, LifeCo UnLtd and Democracy Works Foundation.

The campaign asks members of the public to nominate an Integrity Idol working in government, in the health, education or safety and security sectors.

The winner will be crowned in a public ceremony during a special event on May 19.

"Integrity Idol celebrates those who are at the core of making democracy work.

The initiative is looking to "name and fame" those working to build trust and credibility within our public service. Now, even more than ever, it is important that, in addition to the name and shame accountability culture that we begin to model, empower and connect honest civil servants" said Faith Pienaar, co-ordinator of Integrity Idol South Africa.

South Africans can use their phones to nominate their idols by sending the nominee's full name, contact number and place of work to the competition WhatsApp line 078 195 8385 or by using the upload platform.

South Africans can nominate their Integrity Idol by the end of February. The first 1 000 verifiable nominations will receive R10 free airtime.

Nominees must have at least two years' experience in the public service. Nominations will close at the end of February, after which an expert panel will narrow the nominees to a top 10. South Africans will then be able to vote for their Integrity Idol through SMS, social media, WhatsApp and online polling.

Integrity Idol has been successfully implemented in Nepal, Liberia, Mali and Pakistan. The campaign is aimed at celebrating excellence in the public service and encouraging honest civil servants.

Source: News24