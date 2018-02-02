South Africa: Armed Gang Blows Up Cash-in-Transit Van On Its Way to Social Grants Pay Point

A group of armed men has robbed a cash-in-transit van that was en route to a social grants pay point in Lephaphane village, Tzaneen, Limpopo police have said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a massive manhunt has been launched for the suspects, who attacked the vehicle along Khujwana and Lephaphane road in Ritavi around 06:00 on Friday morning.

The gang shot at the van several times, he said.

Ngoepe said the men then blew up the vehicle with explosives when it came to a halt.

The men also robbed the security guards of two firearms before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

They drove in the direction of Hoedspruit in two BMWs.

"There were no injuries or fatalities resulting from this incident. The suspects in this matter are still unknown," said Ngoepe.

He urged anyone with information to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or go to their nearest police station.

Source: News24