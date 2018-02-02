South Africa: Two Arrested for Murder of Cullinan Magistrate

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Cullinan Magistrate Victor Mabunda and will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday, police said on Friday.

"A provincial task team followed up information until the suspects were arrested yesterday," said Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

The 34-year-old and 44-year-old were arrested on Thursday.

Mabunda, 50, was shot four times in Bronkhorstspruit on January 10.

"Police were alerted by the neighbours and, on arrival at the scene, the magistrate was declared dead," Dlamini said.

"Police management applauds the members of the public who provided information that led to the tracking down and the arrest of the suspects," said Dlamini.

