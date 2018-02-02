Nigeria: Fans Go After Toke Makinwa Over Photo of Beyonce & Jay Z

Nigerians are known to hardly forget issues pertaining to the past and they've proved it again, as they mercilessly trolled popular OAP , Toke Makinwa, on twitter.

The media personality received unexpected negative reactions after she shared a photo of power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce from the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. They had recalled the negative reports about her and the book she wrote about her failed marriage

She wrote: 'This picture is so beautiful it spells power, some day, one day let's come up with our own. #thiscouldbeus'.

Also, recall that Toke had on March 9, 2016, asked the court to dissolve her marriage to Maje Ayida on the grounds that the husband committed adultery.