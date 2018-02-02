Ugandan Singer Mowzey Radio to Be Buried On Saturday

Fallen Ugandan artiste Mowzey Radio will be buried on Saturday at his home in Kagga village, Nakawuka, some 25km from Kampala.

Radio died on Thursday at Case Hospital in Kampala while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during a bar fight in Entebbe.

According to Kampala music promoter Balam Barugahara, who has been briefing the media since the musician's demise, a memorial service for the deceased was due on Friday morning and thereafter public viewing of the body was scheduled for the National Theatre in Kampala.

At the same time, Entebbe Town clerk has ordered for the immediate closure of De Bar, where the said fight involving Radio took place.

The entertainment joint has also been turned into a crime scene. The communication was effected on February 1, the day Radio passed on.

"Following the gruesome incident of recent that has led to the death of one of our top musicians Mowzey Radio that happened in your bar, Council within the orders vested in it to regulate and control businesses within her area of jurisdiction has closed your bar with immediate effect. Any forceful operations will attract a fine of UGX1M (about Sh30,000) to be paid to the Division A collection account in Stanbic Bank Entebbe Branch," a letter from the Town clerk addressed to the bar management reads in part.

Three people have since been arrested in relation to the musician's death.