Rwandan Celebrities Mourn Mowzey Radio

There is no doubt that music by the Goodlyfe Crew, Mowzey Radio and Weasel, is very popular in Rwanda and the death of Radio, real name Moses Ssekibogo, has been felt across the region.

Rwandan stars including US-based musicians The Ben and Meddy have joined in the mourning that followed the demise of the fallen vocalist who on Thursday morning succumbed to injuries sustained in a bar brawl last month.

The singer who was being treated in a Kampala hospital had showed signs of recovering but on Thursday morning, he breathed his last.

Kitoko, Social Mula, Bruce Melodie, Uncle Austin, Arthur Nkusi and many others took to social media to express their grief.

"I'm so devastated, heartbroken. I can't! I just cannot!! Unbelievable! RIP Brother Radio. Always in our hearts," said The Ben while Meddy added "Unbelievable! RIP Brother. Life is full of surprises."

"RIP my favourite artiste Radio. I will always love and listen to your songs," posted Social Mula, adding a hash tag #gudlifemomentswithmosesradio.

"I thought I was strong until now... RIP my brother," said Uncle Austin while Bruce Melodie posted a photo of the Nakudata singer with the caption "Oh no!". Bruce Melodie recorded a song with Radio titled Music three years ago.

Afrobeat singer Kitoko Bibarwa posted "RIP" on his Instagram page while comedian and radio presenter Arthur Nkusi posted "You left a stamp on this world Radio. Rest in Peace man."

"Sad news! Mowzey Radio gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts are with his family and fans," said Miss Shanel Nirere.

Radio presenters too mourned the singer, with the majority of them expressing utter shock by the news.

"You left us too early brother Radio! A page has been pulled out of the music industry book. RIP," said David Bayingana of TV 10.

"It is one of the groups I supported in the region, but we will all take the same direction at some point. RIP Radio," said Tidjara Kabendera, a showbiz journalist at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Regional artistes including Sauti Sol also joined in to mourn the Goodlyfe singer.

"Another beating heart stops. Rest in power brother. Such a sad day for African music," the Kenyan group tweeted.

Radio's body will be taken to the City Mortuary later in the day and then it will be driven to his Makindye home for a vigil at night.

Tomorrow, his body will be taken to National Theatre for public viewing. Then on Saturday, he will be laid to rest at Kagga, Nakawuka village in Wakiso District.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

BIOGRAPHY

Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo, also known as Mowzey Radio, was a Ugandan musician. He was one of the main performers of the Ugandan music group Goodlyfe Crew together with Jose Chameleone's brother Weasel. Radio released his first solo song, "Sweet Lady", when he was still with Leone Island. He started as a backup singer along with Weasel behind Jose Chameleone. Following disagreements between Chameleone and the two, they quit the group and formed Goodlyfe Crew, and proceeded to enjoy massive success. Some of their biggest hits include Bread and Butter, Zuena, Nyumbani, Nakudata, Kuku, to mention a few. He made music collaborations with musicians such as Rabadaba in the song Ability together with Weasel. Radio has two children with artiste Lillian Mbabazi. He was 34 years old.