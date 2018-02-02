2 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Inxeba Filmmakers Files Complaint With Human Rights Commission After Violent Threats

Tagged:

Related Topics

Responding to violent threats against the release of the film Inxeba ( The Wound ) and its cast, the producers have laid complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.

Several cinemas in the Eastern and Western Cape on Friday afternoon announced they would be cancelling the screening of the film.

Traditional leaders, Contralesa and the EFF rallied marches against the film and several protests took place at various cinemas across the country. There have been reports that cinema staff received death threats from protestors.

The film, which depicts the development of a same-sex love-affair in the midst of a Xhosa initiation ritual, has been accused of disrespecting a sacred rite of passage.

"Human rights, freedom of expression, and freedom from gender oppression and inequality are protected by our Constitution," director John Trengove said in a statement.

He added: "Inxeba is not for everyone, but there are many young South Africans, particularly from the black queer community, who have every right to watch and engage with it because it reflects something of their own experience."

The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has rated the movie 16, advising that it contains scenes with strong Language, Sex, and Nudity (16 LSN).

The FBB has advised that despite complaints that have been received based on perceived cultural insensitivity, restricting the launch of the film would be a direct contravention to Section 16 of the South African Constitution as well as the provisions of the Films and Publication Act No.96 of 1996 as amended.

"While we respect those who choose not to watch the film, it is unacceptable that South Africans who do want to see it are being prevented from doing so," said producers Elias Ribeiro and Cait Pansegrouw of Urucu Media. "What is even more unacceptable is the fact that people's lives are being threatened. We urge the parties leading these protests to take responsibility for their representatives and put an end to this behaviour."

Inxeba earlier on Friday swept the board with 8 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominations, including Best Actor, Best Directing and Best Film.

The film has been hailed by critics wherever it screened and, to date, has won 19 awards at 44 festivals in more than 25 countries worldwide, including South Africa. The film was also shortlisted for this year's Oscars in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Cape Town Water Crisis Response Needs to Protect Rights of Millions

South Africa’s Solution Needs to be Rooted in Respect for the Right to Water Cape Town, South Africa has… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.