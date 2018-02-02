Liberia: Rice Price to Drop

President George Manneh Weah says it is intolerable that the price of a 25kg bag of rice continues to increase amidst acute hardship and mass unemployment here, voicing his readiness to work with importers in resolving all the issues that underpin the galloping price of rice.

An Executive Mansion release said Mr. Weah met with the importers of rice on Thursday February 1, 2018 in an effort to ensure the price of the nation's staple food is substantially reduced and made affordable for ordinary Liberians.

"If government-imposed tax is an issue, you can rest assure that my government is more than ready to grant reasonable adjustments in the tax regime to make the reduction of rice price possible," the President says.

Mr. Weah said his government is fully prepared to work with rice importers in every way possible to reduce the price of rice, which is also referred to here as a "political commodity."

The President emphasizes that reduction in the prices of essential commodities is inextricably integral to his administration's pro-poor governance agenda.

Speaking earlier, importers told President Weah that they were willing to dialogue with government to ensure that the price of rice is reduced.--Press release