Liberia: GVL Employees Embark On Campaign

Several concerned employees of the Golden Veroleum Oil Palm have established a special advocacy team to conscientize the public and fellow workmates in fostering cordial relationship with the company.

The employees and contractors under the umbrella Concerned Employees for the Protection of GVL Local Staffs are calling on their colleagues in the employ of the company to work with the company's working manual on the job to avoid confrontation.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, 1 February after their meeting in Monrovia at a local hotel, the head of the group Mr. Joel Jackson says it was worrisome for employees and contractors to give the company tinted image to the outside world after allegedly blundering in their operations.

"Many at times we hear people complaining about the company not treating them well, but such individuals failed to do the right thing on the job. Every institution has rules and regulations that guide their employees and this is not only restricted to GVL," Jackson argues.

The team comprising of some employees, daily hires and contractors of Golden Veroleum Oil Palm Company operating in Southeast Liberia has warned fellow employees and the public to respect rules and regulations that govern the company's operations.

The team believes that when the company's rules are respected and employees act accordingly, there will be smooth working relationship between both sides (employees and management).

According to Jackson, GVL has provided job opportunities for thousands of Liberians, saying that he and his colleagues will not sit and allow the reputation of Liberians working with the company destroyed because of others' selfish interest.

"We will not sit here and allow our reputation be destroyed by some evil individuals who are seeking their own self interest. We are the ones working with the company and there are many Liberians who are still seeking jobs with the company, while others are on the other side damaging the reputation of the company. Their plan is to see everyone jobless but we will not allow it," he maintains.

He calls on the GVL management not to give credence to anyone who will try to bring about confusion that will anger the company's authority or damage its image.

"We call on the company's authority not to give ears to those who will always want to see Liberians suffer by creating lies against the company," Jackson stresses.