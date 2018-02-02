Liberia: Legispol Imposes Blockade On Senate

The Legislative Press Pool or LEGISPOL at the Capitol announces a media block-out on the Liberian Senate and also request Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence to issue an apology through writing and newspaper publications to members of the LEGISPOL.

In a press release, the body says it will officially communicate with the Press Union of Liberia and the Senate Pro Tempore the brutal assault and harm meted against Journalists Abraham K. Morris of the In Profile Daily Newspaper and Austin Kawah of Prime FM.

The release states that the denial of journalists entering into the Chambers of the Liberian Senate on Wednesday was abrupt and unilateral by Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence.

LEGISPOL wants the Senate Press Director withdraws a communication to the In Profile Daily Newspaper, revoking the accreditation of Journalist Abraham K. Morris.

"We strongly believe that journalists assigned at the Legislature are professional people from independent media institutions with the responsibility to inform the general public about happening in the Chambers of the Legislature" the release notes.

The media body maintains that until the Public Address (PA) system of the senate is restored, journalists will not cover the Liberian Senate.

LEGISPOL stresses that the action of the Lawmaker should be seriously condemned by all as it undermines press freedom in keeping with freedom of information.'

The Legislative Press Pool resolves to file lawsuit against the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate Toe C. Toe, for allegedly biting Journalist Austin Kawah of Prime Fm, and plans to formally file a complaint to the police and press for charges.

This decision according to the group, is intended to serve as deterrence for would be lawmakers or staffers wanting to suppress, humiliate, intimidate and brutalize journalists for exercising their journalistic duties.