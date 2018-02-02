Liberia: Fejal Congratulates Journalists Estella and Tete

The Female Journalists Association of Liberia or FeJAL congratulates two of its staunch members for their appointments in leadership positions at the State-owned Liberia Broadcasting System. The commendation was made during a visit to the station.

A press release says FeJAL's visit on Thursday was to profoundly express the membership's gratitude to Journalists Estelle Liberty Kermu and Tetee Gebro for their preferment as Deputy Director General for Administration and Deputy Director for Media Services and Broadcasting, respectively.

The two newly appointed officials were admonished to live up to the confidence reposed in them to prove their professionalism to a wider space in public service.

FeJAL applauds President George Manneh Weah for beginning to live up to his recent public pronouncement to ensuring that women get 50 percent in public service, instead of the usual 30 percent quota during his leadership tenure.

The association further expresses confidence in the wealth of experiences the two female appointees have in contemporary journalism, which will be useful to the workforce at the LBS.

Speaking during the visit, the president of FeJAL Siatta Scott-Johnson says the Association is convinced that the initial appointments of female journalists and other females in the Weah-led government is a clear indication that the President has women's empowerment at the core of his development plan.

Madam Johnson assures the two female journalists of the Association's unflinching support, urging them to continuously uphold the professional ethics and values that they have always exhibited.

In response, the honorees expressed gratitude and acknowledged how FeJAL has always identified with them.

According to them, they had always known how FeJAL appreciates their appointments and assured them that they will work for the good of the country.

However, Madam Kermu and Grebro apologized for not informing the Association about their turning over ceremony; something that has been trending on social media.