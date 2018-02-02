Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Back Home From AU Summit

press release

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has returned home after attending the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit which took place in Ethiopia on the theme: Winning the Fight against Corruption: a Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation.

President Akufo-Addo was met on arrival by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare; Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapo; Foreign and Regional Integration Minister, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey; Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu; and other state officials.

Briefing the media on arrival at the Presidential Lounge of the country's International Airport, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the summit concluded with remarkable decisions on some flagship projects, which formed part of AU's Agenda 2063.

Among the decisions, he said, was the realization of a Single African Air Transport Market as part of the drive to achieving the long-term vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.

Mr Arhin disclosed that all the 23 members of the Union declared their utmost commitment to the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision towards the establishment of a Single African Air Transport.

The Assembly, he said, also adopted a Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community―Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and the Right of Establishment and its Draft Implementation Roadmap.

He said the Assembly also decided to hold an extraordinary summit on 21 March, 2018, on the African Continental Free Trade.

This meeting, Mr Arhin said, would be preceded by an Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council on 19 March, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda, to consider the CFTA Legal instruments and sign the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The President, as part of his trip, made a transit to South Africa to attend the funeral of one of Africa's most celebrated Jazz musicians and Activist, Hugh Masekela, who died last Tuesday, 23 January,2018 at age 78.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)