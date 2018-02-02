2 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Rice Price to Reduce'

Tagged:

Related Topics

As part of efforts aimed at promoting his pro-poor governance system, President George Manneh Weah has met with importers of rice to ensure the price of the nation's staple food is substantially reduced and made affordable for ordinary Liberians.

According to an Executive Mansion statement, the Liberian leader met with the importers Thursday in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister-designate Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh.

The Liberian Chief Executive said his government is prepared to work with rice importers in every way possible to reduce the price of the commodity, which is also considered as a political commodity.

The President said it is unacceptable that in the midst of acute hardship and mass unemployment for the price of rice to continue to increase.

"I am ready to work with you and resolve all the issues that underpin the galloping price of rice so that our people will afford to buy," he said.

Continuing, he said "if government-imposed tax is an issue, you can rest assure that my government is more than ready to grant reasonable adjustments in the tax regime to make the reduction of rice price possible."

The President pointed out that the reduction of the prices of essential commodities is inextricably integral to his administration's pro-poor governance agenda.

Speaking earlier, the rice importers told President Weah that they are willing to dialogue with government to ensure that the price of rice is reduced.

Liberia

Weah Negotiates Reduction in Price of Rice, Liberia's Staple

President George Manneh Weah has acknowledged the favorable response of rice importers to his request for reduction in… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.