Liberia: 'Rice Price to Reduce'

As part of efforts aimed at promoting his pro-poor governance system, President George Manneh Weah has met with importers of rice to ensure the price of the nation's staple food is substantially reduced and made affordable for ordinary Liberians.

According to an Executive Mansion statement, the Liberian leader met with the importers Thursday in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister-designate Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh.

The Liberian Chief Executive said his government is prepared to work with rice importers in every way possible to reduce the price of the commodity, which is also considered as a political commodity.

The President said it is unacceptable that in the midst of acute hardship and mass unemployment for the price of rice to continue to increase.

"I am ready to work with you and resolve all the issues that underpin the galloping price of rice so that our people will afford to buy," he said.

Continuing, he said "if government-imposed tax is an issue, you can rest assure that my government is more than ready to grant reasonable adjustments in the tax regime to make the reduction of rice price possible."

The President pointed out that the reduction of the prices of essential commodities is inextricably integral to his administration's pro-poor governance agenda.

Speaking earlier, the rice importers told President Weah that they are willing to dialogue with government to ensure that the price of rice is reduced.