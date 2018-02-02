Liberia: Shooting Reported At SRC

The NEWS has gathered that in recent time, there has been alleged shooting at Salala Rubber Corporation in Margibi County.

Unimpeachable sources hinted that officers of the Emergency Response Unit of the Liberian National Police acting on the alleged order of Chief Superintendent William Wuo Johnson allegedly discharged automatic weapons while pursuing fleeing villagers.

Backed by some security guards at Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), ERU officers are allegedly raiding several towns and villages near SRC.

Our sources said many persons including women and children have been arrested and detained at Kakata Police Station in Margibi County.

It is alleged that the police was acting in retaliation to a mask dancer's protest against series of killings at SRC 'Camp 8' and Bonolon Town.

A mask dancer reportedly protested recent mysterious killings of two of the company's workers, who are also residents of the community.

A security guard and a fire service man working for SRC were killed in a ritualistic style.

Margibi County Police Detachment Commander, Chief Superintendent William Wuo Johnson when contacted on cell number 0770800361 said it was a wrong number, but referred our reporter to Police Spokesman Sam Collins.

Police spokesman, Collins is apparently not aware of the alleged illegal discharged of fire arms and the mass arrest of the villagers, as he pleaded with our reporter; on Wednesday to allow him contact the Margibi Police Detachment. However, he has since failed to call back up to press time.

But the head of the local security firm hired by SRC, Oldman Kollie dismissed claim that his men were involved in the raid.

He disclosed that the operation was solely carried out by police from Margibi County, adding that his restricted to the plantation and not outside the farm.

Kollie said the police was acting on a court order prayed for by SRC, but didn't say what is obtained in the court document and which court might have given the police order to raid an entire community.

Some of the communities raided by the police include Martin Village, David Siafa, James Waylee Village, Hawa Boudong Village and Qua-ta Village in Kpatolee Clan, Lower Bong County.

Some of those arrested include Abel Binda, Papa Kollie, Anthony Binda and Aaron Gbah.

According to a journalist in the area, the entire clan is now a ghost town. People have fled these areas and they are living in fear.

He disclosed that several structures were burst opened by the police and SRC guards.

Meanwhile some villagers who fled to Monrovia are calling on President George Weah to intervene and secure the release of those who have been detained at the Kakata Police Station.

They are also pleading with President Weah to launch immediate investigation into the police alleged action and the mysterious killings of their citizens at SRC.