Morocco: Arab FMs Urge Creation of Multilateral Mechanism to Sponsor Peace Process in Middle East

Cairo — Arab Foreign Affairs ministers called, on Thursday in Cairo, for the creation of a multilateral mechanism under the auspices of the United Nations to sponsor the peace process in the Middle East.

This came in a resolution issued by the meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign affairs ministers.

The Arab FMs also called for an international conference to re-launch a credible and time-bound peace process based on international legitimacy resolutions, the principle of land for peace and the two-state solution on the territories occupied by Israel in June 1967.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for the State for Palestine to obtain full membership at the United Nations, and called for mobilizing international support for this end. They also mandated the Arab Group in New York to take the necessary actions in this regard.

They called on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolution 478 (1980).

The Arab FMs underlined their commitment to peace as a strategic option and to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in line with the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

They also expressed their rejection of attempts aimed at ending and reducing the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) through Israeli systematic campaigns against the agency.

The Arab FMs called on Palestinian factions to speed up national reconciliation in accordance with the Cairo Agreement signed in May 2011.

The meeting was attended by Morocco's minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita.