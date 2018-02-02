Morocco: Over 700 Exhibitors At Casablanca's 24th International Book Fair - Minister

Casablanca — More than 700 exhibitors will take part in the 24th edition of Casablanca's International Book Fair (SIEL), which will be held on Feb. 8-18, minister of Culture and Communication, Mohamed Laaraj, said on Friday.

Some 350 writers, poets and researches from different backgrounds will take part in the SIEL 2018 edition, Laaraj pointed out at a press briefing in Casablanca.

The choice of Egypt as the guest of honor of the 24th SIEL reflects "the strong and renewed links between the two brotherly countries", he pointed out.

Laaraj underlined the importance of raising awareness about the benefits of reading on a regular basis.

For his part, Egypt's ambassador to Morocco, Ashraf Ibrahim, said that the participation of his country in this event reflects the solidity of the relations existing between the two countries.

He recalled that the year 2017 was marked by the tributes paid in Egypt to several Moroccan personalities from various backgrounds, in addition to the screening of numerous Moroccan films.

The 24th edition of Casablanca's International Book Fair includes thematic conferences on "cinema and literature", "literature and photography" and "literature and television series".