Morocco: CAF 40th Ordinary General Assembly Kicks Off in Casablanca

Casablanca — The 40th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) opened on Friday in Casablanca.

The meeting, the first of its kind to be held since the election of Ahmad Ahmad as CAF President, will take several decisions with the aim of developing football on the continent.

The participants will approve the minutes of the previous General Assembly Meeting held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on March 16, 2017, of the Extraordinary General Assembly held in Manama (Bahrain) on May 8th, 2017 and of the Extraordinary General Assembly held in Rabat (Morocco) on July 21st, 2017.

An activity report covering the period since the previous Ordinary General Assembly will be presented on this occasion.