2 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: CAF 40th Ordinary General Assembly Kicks Off in Casablanca

Tagged:

Related Topics

Casablanca — The 40th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) opened on Friday in Casablanca.

The meeting, the first of its kind to be held since the election of Ahmad Ahmad as CAF President, will take several decisions with the aim of developing football on the continent.

The participants will approve the minutes of the previous General Assembly Meeting held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on March 16, 2017, of the Extraordinary General Assembly held in Manama (Bahrain) on May 8th, 2017 and of the Extraordinary General Assembly held in Rabat (Morocco) on July 21st, 2017.

An activity report covering the period since the previous Ordinary General Assembly will be presented on this occasion.

Morocco

Over 700 Exhibitors At Casablanca's 24th International Book Fair - Minister

More than 700 exhibitors will take part in the 24th edition of Casablanca's International Book Fair (SIEL), which will… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.