Morocco, India Discuss Means to Develop Cooperation in Handicrafts Sector

New Delhi — State Secretary for handicraft and social economy, Jamila El Moussali, and India's Minister of State for Tourism, K.J. Alphons, discussed on Thursday in New Delhi the means to develop bilateral cooperation in the handicrafts sector.

During the meeting, which was attended by Morocco's ambassador to India, Mohamed Malki, the two sides discussed the means to raise bilateral cooperation in the area of handicrafts to the level of the distinguished relations between the two countries in several fields.

On this occasion, El Moussali gave a brief overview of Morocco's experience in the sector, noting that the handicrafts sector is an important pillar of the Kingdom's social economy.

She also highlighted the importance given by HM King Mohammed VI to the development of relations between the two countries, recalling, in this regard, the historic visit paid by the Sovereign to India in October 2015 to participate in the 3rd "India-Africa" Forum Summit in New Delhi.

Morocco's rich and diversified tourist potential has also been highlighted by El Moussali, who underlined the Kingdom's strategic location as a gateway to Africa and the Arab world.

Morocco is participating for the first time in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela with a delegation made up of 27 artisans, she said.

Handicraft and tourism can promote the development of closer ties between the two peoples, El Moussali said.

For his part, the Indian official praised the strong relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral cooperation could expand to include other sectors of activity, including tourism.

He recalled in this regard that nearly 23 million Indians go abroad for holidays.

El Moussali also met with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Mubashir Javed Akbar.

The 32nd Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 2-18 with the participation of more than 20 countries.