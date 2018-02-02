2 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Takes Part in Francophonie Office Meeting for First Time Since 2011

Egypt on Thursday 01/02/2018 took part in the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie's office in Paris for the first time since 2011.

The parliamentary assembly is part of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The Egyptian delegation to the meeting was presided by MP Ayman Abu el Ela who also leads the Egyptian-French parliamentary friendship group.

In statements to MENA, Abu el Ela said the meeting addressed the agenda of the parliamentary assembly for 2018.

The lawmaker said he reviewed, during today's meeting, the developments in Egypt over the past few years, including writing a new constitution in 2014 and electing members of a new parliament in 2016.

He further invited the assembly and the MPs attending its meeting in Paris to follow up the coming Egyptian presidential election, slated for March.

