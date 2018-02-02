Egypt: Ambassador Stresses Constant Coordination Between Egypt, Kuwait

Egypt's Ambassador to Kuwait Tareq el Qouni asserted the deeply-rooted relations binding Egypt and Kuwait that are reflected through bilateral cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields.

Qouni told MENA on Friday 02/02/2018 that there are constant coordination between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, lauding the emir's stances in support of the Egyptian leadership, government and people after January revolution.

He hailed the Kuwaiti media coverage of the Egyptian news, pointing out that he has met with a number of senior editors-in-chief as well as Kuwaiti Minister of Information Mohammad al-Jabri to boost media cooperation between both countries.

The Egyptian ambassador also expressed keenness on promoting cooperation between Egypt's MENA and Kuwait's NUNA news agencies.

The Egyptian embassy in Kuwait has intensified activities in February, especially in view of Egypt's participation in Iraq reconstruction conference hosted by Kuwait during the period Feb. 12-14, Qouni noted, adding that Egypt is set also to participate in the meeting of the international coalition against Daesh terrorist group, slated for Feb 13 in Kuwait.

The Egyptian ambassador called on Egyptian citizens in Kuwait to actively participate in the coming presidential elections, in which Egyptians abroad will cast ballots on March 16-18.