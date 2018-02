The Law Enforcement Forces of the Third Field Army managed to arrest eight persons suspected of backing takfiri elements in Central Sinai.

In a statement on Friday 02/02/2018, Military Spokesman Tamer el Refai said that 12 hideouts belonging to takfiri elements were also destroyed by the forces.

He added that two four-wheel-drive vehicles, seven motorbikes and a bulldozer were destroyed within the course of the security crackdown on takfiri fighters in Central Sinai.