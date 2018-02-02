2 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian-Saudi Business Council Urges Businessmen to Pour Investments Into Egypt

Egyptian-Saudi Business Council urged the Saudi businessmen to increase their investments in Egypt.

Head of the Egyptian businessmen in the group Abdel Hamid Mousa said the reforms that the government had taken began to pay off and improve the investment climate in Egypt.

During the council meeting, Mousa highlighted that the reforms handled the inflation and consolidated the budget deficit, praising the Egyptian pound flotation as a significant, citing overcoming its consequences in just one year.

For his part, Deputy President of Saudi Trade chambers Sami el Obeidy hailed the Saudi-Egyptian historic ties, saying the Egyptian economic and anti-corruption measures resembled those Saudi Arabia have recently adopted.

