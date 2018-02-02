2 February 2018

Egypt: Madi Yacoub Heart Foundation Marathon Kicks Off

Renowned Egyptian international cardiologist Dr. Magdi Yacoub launched on Friday 02/02/2018 the annual marathon organized by Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF), in front of the River Nile in Aswan.

About 800 runners from Egypt along with 40 others representing 22 countries are taking part in the running event.

Mahmoud Nagdy, the public relations manager at the MYF said that the Marathon includes three races according to age categories. There will be the full marathon (42 km), half-marathon (21 km) and the 10 km race, while kids below the age of 10 will participate in a 1K race.

The marathon comprises Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Germany, England, US and Spain, Nagdy added.

The continuation of the event aims to highlight the MYF to which large amount of funds raised by the event will be allocated, Nagdy noted.

The marathon also seeks promoting tourism in Aswan especially in light of the participants from various nationalities taking place in it, he further noted.

An awards ceremony will be held to honor the winners, he said.

Dr. Yacoup and Aswan Governor Magdy Hegazy are expected to hold a press conference later in the day, Nagdy stated.

