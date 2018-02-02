2 February 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GDC Selects New BCC Mayoral Aspirant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rose Zahra Gomez

Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has told journalists during a press conference on Wednesday that they have selected Pa Musa Ndiaye as their candidate to vie for mayoral seat in the country's capital, Banjul following the disqualification of Ebrima Jawo under the 2002 Local Government Act for not having a valid voter's card.

Mr. Jawo told journalists at the press conference that he declined to stand for the mayoral post under the party's flag in the forthcoming local government election and will now be replaced by Mr. Ndiaye.

He agrees that it is clearly stated in the Local Government Act that an aspiring candidate needs to be on the electoral register before he could vie for position in an election. "But it would be good to pinpoint the category of registration as the Act did not clearly spell out which of the electoral registers has been mentioned," he said, saying GDC's DeKali Banjul executive has reiterated their candidate's possession of a valid voter's card issued in The Gambia.

Mr. Jawo said they came with the vision to revive the current status of Banjul into a modern city to improve the welfare of the Banjulians.

Samba Baldeh, secretary general of the party said GDC brought the first sanitation project in Banjul and is helping the city in its drainage system. "GDC and the Team Dekali Banjul will stand in the motion to upgrade the city."

The selected aspirating candidate Pa Musa Ndiaye said he has been living in Banjul for more than 50 years and understands the city's challenges. "I have the required solution to upgrade Banjul. The capital city has a population of 31,000 people and I promise to bring health insurance for them, improve the poor drainage system that is posing threat to the topography if I am elected."

He said Banjul needs to be standardised and policies and strategies must be created to generate income and rebuild the city council. "The uppermost problem is the waste management."

Gambia

32th Technical Meeting of the Economic and Monetary Committee Underway in Banjul

The 32th Ordinary Technical Meeting of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee and Operations and Administration of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.