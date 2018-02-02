2 February 2018

Gambia: Abuko Utd Criticises GFF for Awarding Maximum Points to Interior

By Lamin Darboe

Abuko United Women Football Club has slammed Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on their decision of awarding maximum points to Interior Women Football Club following a colour clash in their recent fixture.

The Police outfit was awarded the vital three points by the country's football governing body following a colour clash in their women domestic division one league fixture played at the FIFA Goal Project in Old Yundum on last Friday.

Abuko United says Interior was the home team and their home colour is blue but they brought red jersey.

Abuko United's away jersey is white and their goalkeeper jersey is red.

The football federation's organising committee ordered the Abuko goalkeeper to change her jersey, saying Interior registered blue jersey as their home colour which led to the cancelation of the match.

But the Abuko team rejected the decision and accused GFF of bias and discouraging women football in the country.

The club urged GFF to revoke its decision of forfeiting their points against Interior.

