Gambia: Govt Reassures Right to Freedom of Expression

The government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Information Communication and Infrastructure has reassured Gambians and non-Gambians, following the questioning of Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, a Political Science lecturer at the University of The Gambia (UTG); that it upholds the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

Dr. Ceesay was taken for questioning on Wednesday by the police over comments he made in an interview with The Voice. His taken to custody had generated withering criticism and condemnation across the country after he was detained. He was, however, released the next day.

Below is what the government said in connection with his questioning:

"The Government of The Gambia acknowledges that Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, a political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia was invited by the police for questioning on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, over comments in an interview granted to The Voice newspaper issue of the same day.

Dr Ceesay who was subsequently released the same evening following questioning on security related issues he referred to in the newspaper interview preferred to spend the night at the Police Headquarters, insisting that he needed to wait to talk to his lawyer.

While soliciting the understanding of the general public in such matters, the Government wishes to reassure Gambian citizens and non-Gambians resident in the country that their fundamental rights to free expression as enshrined in the Constitution will be respected."