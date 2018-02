Big Brother Naija housemate, Bitto Bryan, has broken the internet with a rather distasteful picture of his groin area while comforting his fellow female housemate, Nina.

In the picture, the radio presenter attempted to pacify the lady fondly called "Gifty" by viewers, holding his arm around her shoulder while muttering something to her, but then, what would undoubtedly catch the eye was a visible bulge in his groin.

This is the beginning of Double Wahala.