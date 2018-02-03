3 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Rapes Mentally-Challenged Niece

By Nyemudzai Kakore

A Seke man appeared at Chitungwiza Magistrates' Courts on Thursday for allegedly raping his mentally-challenged niece. The man aged 52 was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa, who remanded him in custody to February 6.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Mukariri told the court that in November last year, the 23-year-old complainant went to her uncle's house to do her laundry in the evening. On arrival she found her uncle cooking in the kitchen.

The uncle sent the complainant to collect maize-meal in his bedroom. He allegedly followed the complainant in the bedroom and raped her. The complainant revealed the matter to another woman who later informed the victim's aunt. The aunt subsequently reported the matter to the police, leading to the uncle's arrest.

