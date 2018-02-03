3 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Robbers Seize Sapele, Rape 12-Yr-Old Girl

By Godwin Oghre

Dare devil robbers yesterday struck at Reclamation road, Sapele, Sapele LGA of Delta state, dispossessing a widow, Amaka, of her valuables, raped her 12-year-old daughter in her presence, before leaving her apartment. The spate of robbery incidents in the area has heightened in recent time, culminating in the killing of several victims. Saturday Vanguard investigation revealed that dare devil robbers recently struck in the midnight at the Itel Phone shop by Major Bowen junction, tied up the only guard attached to it, named "Aboki Aliu" and shot him to death.

A resident in the area said, "The robbers thereafter broke into the shop, carting away valuables and cash worth over a million naira. We have taken the body of the murdered guard to the Sapele General Hospital mortuary until arrangement will be made to take the corpse to his village."

Leader of the vigilante group at Reclamation road axis, Mr Goodnews Kome, also confirmed another robbery attack where one of their members was killed during exchange of gun fire in the area, "At the end they successfully carried out their operations, maiming and killing several victims," he said.

"Also, at Adeola road axis, robbers' bullets recently hit one of our members who tried in vain to prevent them from carrying out a midnight operation in the area. We have taken the wounded vigilante member to a private hospital here in Sapele, where he is currently recuperating. He has vowed to quit the job. The robbers successfully carried out their operation that night in the area."

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached at press time. A senior police officer at the Sapele Area Police Command however said, "Efforts are ongoing to arrest the gang whose activities have heightened in the area in recent time."

