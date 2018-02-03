Kenya: Austin Oduor Backs Son's Exit From Lillestrom

Austin Oduor, father of ex-Kenya international goalkeeper Arnold Origi, has supported his son's decision to part ways with Norwegian top flight club Lillestrom SK.

The club announced in Wednesday they had agreed to mutually terminate Origi's contract that was to lapse in December.

"We would like to thank Arnold (Origi) for five good seasons at Arasen Stadium with the brilliant effort in the cup final as the obvious highlight," Lillestrom Sports director Simon Mesfin stated on the club's official website.

He added: "Now we have agreed to terminate the agreement and we think it's a good solution for both the club and Arnold... that means that he still wants to find an employer in countries where the window is open."

The 34-year-old Kenyan-turned-Norwegian, who recently attended trials at English Premier League side Crystal Palace said: "I love Lillestrom SK. I have had five wonderful years here. I've got a passion for winning football matches that I've never had before and that's because of the club and the supporters."

"I would also like to send a greeting to all the children who have supported me so many times during the warming up. The pleasure I have seen in your faces has given me a lot of motivation. I'm gonna miss you!"

Origi, capped 39 times for Harambee Stars, has been replaced by 21-year-old Estonian Matvei Igonen with his father Austin Oduor wishing him success.

"It's his decision and as a parent, I must respect it. God has his own ways of rewarding his achievements at the Norwegian club. I am yet to speak to him though on his next move but with such decision for sure there must be something in the offing and as a parent, I support it," Oduor, who himself had an illustrious career captaining both Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars told Nation Sport on Friday.

With his free agent status, Origi is permitted by world football governing body Fifa to sign for any club despite the West Europe windows closing on Thursday night.

