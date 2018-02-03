Kenya: Top Government Officials, Politicians Attend Yvonne Wamalwa's Burial

The burial ceremony of the widow of former Vice President Kijana Wamalawa, Yvonne Wamalwa is underway in Milimani estate, Kitale.

Outgoing Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Bungoma, Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa Ford Kenya Chairman Ferdinand Wanyonyi are among those in attendance.

Mrs Wamalwa died last month at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital while undergoing treatment, said her sister Stephanie Muite, who added that she developed complications and was rushed to hospital where she passed on moments after being admitted.

Until her death, Mrs Wamalwa was the Deputy Director in the Asia and Australasia Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She married Mr Wamalwa in 2003. The former vice president died on August 23, 2003, aged 58, at London's Royal Free Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for several weeks.

Her body was flown to Kitale in a Kenya Air Force chopper on Friday after Thursday's requiem at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi.